Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.17

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 179585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Driven Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Driven Brands from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Driven Brands Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $606.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.38 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

