DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Up 272.5% in September

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 272.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.41. 29,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day moving average is $97.02. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $112.18.

DSV A/S last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. DSV A/S had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that DSV A/S will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSDVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Handelsbanken upgraded DSV A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Danske cut shares of DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,280.00.

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

