DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,671 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after acquiring an additional 498,633 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $76.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.81.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

