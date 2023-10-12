Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Gap Up to $48.18

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.18, but opened at $49.67. Dynatrace shares last traded at $48.49, with a volume of 251,904 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $223,128.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,010,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,946,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,905 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $223,128.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,010,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,946,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,385. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.