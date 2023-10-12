E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,452,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 1,700,676 shares.The stock last traded at $2.53 and had previously closed at $2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, E2open Parent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

E2open Parent Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 147.67%. The firm had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $64,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,095.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,220 over the last 90 days. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of E2open Parent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,283,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,667,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,139,000 after purchasing an additional 478,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,166,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,807,000 after buying an additional 1,293,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,396,000 after buying an additional 3,692,914 shares during the period.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

