EA Series Trust Makes New $4.38 Million Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,375,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 21.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 182.7% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $1,495,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $312.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.73.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

