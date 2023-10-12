EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at $150,000. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $307.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.31 and a 200 day moving average of $317.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.86 and a twelve month high of $417.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Dillard's Increases Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $7.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $3.32. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 39.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

About Dillard's

(Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Featured Stories

