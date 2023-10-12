EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 122.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.17.

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $310.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $209.96 and a 12 month high of $340.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.27.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 37.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile



Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.



