EA Series Trust Purchases New Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 476,902 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SFL by 410.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in SFL by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SFL by 139.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SFL by 131.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 58.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SFL from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SFL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

SFL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.78. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $11.52.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. SFL had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SFL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is 101.05%.

SFL Profile

(Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

See Also

