EA Series Trust Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 144,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

