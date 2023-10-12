Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,490 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 208.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17,194.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985,386 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $215.87 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

