Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Lessened by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,571. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $804,860.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,870,014.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,859 shares of company stock worth $13,991,222. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Free Report

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

