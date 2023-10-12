Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.35

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.35 and last traded at $82.38, with a volume of 376637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.93.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $293.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $203,992.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,772.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,867,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $577,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,621 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $203,992.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,772.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,470 shares of company stock worth $7,308,840 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 418.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Elastic by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

