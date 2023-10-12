Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Canada

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EGO. Stifel Nicolaus raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

NYSE EGO opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 120.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $229.86 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

