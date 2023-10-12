Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $132.06 and last traded at $131.83. Approximately 263,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,248,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $239,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,344. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after acquiring an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,768,940,000 after buying an additional 726,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $768,078,000 after buying an additional 127,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

