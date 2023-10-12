Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $3.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $608.34. 1,709,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,836. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $613.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $549.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $577.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.