Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.8% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.5% during the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,544,000 after purchasing an additional 204,811 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,489,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $4.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $609.93. 1,576,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,610. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.65. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $613.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.00 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.09.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

