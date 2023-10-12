Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Buys 255 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for about 2.2% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $496,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $8,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $84.89. 81,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

