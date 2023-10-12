Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 2.5% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,748,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,567,240,000 after acquiring an additional 520,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,355,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,744,000 after purchasing an additional 366,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.06. 2,040,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,950,583. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $155.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

