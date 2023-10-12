Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 6.4% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE traded down $7.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $382.18. 304,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.16 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

