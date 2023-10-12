Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for about 4.9% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.15% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 74,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MSM traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $104.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.01. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $104.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $309,090.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSM

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.