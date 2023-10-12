Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 625 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 7.0% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Eaton by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 40.5% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 12.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.81. 320,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,450. The company has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $240.44.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

