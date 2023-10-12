Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Lifted by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after buying an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.73. 478,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,222. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.08 and a twelve month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

