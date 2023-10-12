Empire Financial Management Company LLC Buys 230 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $287.69. 322,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,223. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.46 and its 200 day moving average is $242.25. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.88.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

