Empire Financial Management Company LLC Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,014,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Shares of AVGO traded up $9.32 on Thursday, reaching $883.88. The stock had a trading volume of 242,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $852.70 and a 200 day moving average of $788.55. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

