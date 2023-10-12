Empire Financial Management Company LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 80,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.93.

Danaher stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.16. 313,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,627. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $208.96 and a 12-month high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $158.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

