Empire Financial Management Company LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,872,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $966,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 178,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.48. 874,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,215,528. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $31.12 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.