Empire Financial Management Company LLC Sells 3,797 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,239 shares of company stock valued at $28,942,876 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.94. 31,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

