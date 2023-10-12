Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,267 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.08.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM opened at $156.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $173.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

