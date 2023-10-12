Empirical Finance LLC Buys 2,076 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $20,422,440,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $143.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.26 and its 200 day moving average is $139.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

