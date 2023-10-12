Empirical Finance LLC Buys 416 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.54.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK opened at $456.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $457.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $429.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,488,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,310 shares of company stock worth $28,306,037 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.