Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 37.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,587 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $240.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.83. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

