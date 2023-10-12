Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. State Street Corp increased its position in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,516,000 after buying an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,098,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.50.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $109.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.76. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

