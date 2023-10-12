Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.45. 1,526,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,161,753. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,766,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,641,000 after buying an additional 830,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,463,000 after buying an additional 652,769 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

