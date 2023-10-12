Endeavour Silver’s (EXK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.75 price objective on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 220.25% from the stock’s current price.

EXK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.04.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.97 million, a PE ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.53. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,148,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,668,423 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $84,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,509 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,269,365 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,939 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 547.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,994 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 694,940 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 924.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 618,022 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

