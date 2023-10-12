Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.91. 119,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,015,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENIC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enel Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enel Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 120.37% and a net margin of 24.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $820,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 372.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 150,817 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 68,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 34,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

