Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Lowered to $34.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

NYSE:ENR opened at $30.40 on Thursday. Energizer has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 135.74% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Energizer by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

