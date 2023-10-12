Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Position Lifted by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 961.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 87,869 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 753,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 66,204 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 83,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 68.1% in the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 5,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.5% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,756,834. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 103.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,715. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,715. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $14,950,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $839,520,201. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.