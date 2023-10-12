Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.53. 461,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,930,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, September 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Get Enovix alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enovix

Enovix Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 11.05 and a current ratio of 11.07.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 19,854.21%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 141.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.