EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Short Interest Up 433.3% in September

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EOM Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EOM Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. EOM Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.94.

EOM Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis.

