Eq LLC Buys 8,690 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eq LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 15.2% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
IVV stock opened at $438.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $442.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.18.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
