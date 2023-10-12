Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Equinix were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equinix by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Equinix by 18.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,934,000 after purchasing an additional 177,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,226,000 after buying an additional 143,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $4.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $749.67. The stock had a trading volume of 63,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,296. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 85.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $755.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $749.96. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $821.63.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.57.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $139,552.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

