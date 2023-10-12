Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for 12.0% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,837,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,759,000 after buying an additional 43,850 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Equinix by 18.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,934,000 after acquiring an additional 177,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,810,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total value of $283,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.6 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $749.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,296. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $755.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $749.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 157.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.57.

Get Our Latest Report on EQIX

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.