Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $18,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 112.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $139,552.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,195.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $139,552.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Equinix Trading Down 1.2 %

EQIX stock traded down $8.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $745.60. 45,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 87.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $755.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $749.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $821.63.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.