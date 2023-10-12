Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Masco Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Masco’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masco’s FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Masco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

