Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cousins Properties Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cousins Properties in a research report issued on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Cousins Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CUZ. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 129.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

