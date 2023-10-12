Equities Analysts Set Expectations for North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.34 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.68%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on North American Construction Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NYSE NOA opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $605.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 528.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 343,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

