ETAO International Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) Short Interest Update

ETAO International Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the September 15th total of 166,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 339,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ETAO International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETAO opened at $0.17 on Thursday. ETAO International has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

Institutional Trading of ETAO International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in ETAO International during the first quarter worth $41,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in ETAO International during the first quarter worth $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ETAO International during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ETAO International during the second quarter worth $85,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ETAO International

ETAO International Co, Ltd., a digital healthcare company, provides medical care services. It develops healthcare ecosystem that consist online telemedicine, artificial intelligence, big data evaluation, online insurance, pharmacy, biotech, offline hospitals, and specialty clinics services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

