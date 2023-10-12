ETF Store Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 72,777 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,100,000.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.71. 1,627,720 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
