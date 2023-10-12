Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,258 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,515,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,655,000 after purchasing an additional 263,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Exelon by 41.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.51. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.90.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

